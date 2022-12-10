Letter: Kindness still exists

With all the stories of violence and destruction, another story is important to tell.

During summer and harvest, two McHenry County farmers take the time and make the effort to share their produce with the food pantries. We took sweet corn during summer, cabbage and squash recently from the John Bartman farm in Marengo and the Patryk farm on 173 in Richmond.

Such goodness and generosity may not offset all the unkindness in the world but these farmers help to make the world a little better place this Christmas.

Nancy Vazzano

Farmers Helping the Hungry

Woodstock