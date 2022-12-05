Letter: The disadvantages of subsidizing businesses

While I can agree with state Rep. Chris Miller’s claim in his latest editorial, “Highest taxes, bad roads, and failing schools are all reasons people are leaving Illinois,” that’s where it ends.

The taxpayer already subsidizes businesses immensely.

The individual taxpayer cannot deduct insurance, utilities, cleaning, advertising, maintenance, business lunches and entertainment, transportation expenses, service fees, depreciable assets, unlimited state and property taxes, and labor costs from their income tax bills, nor receive a multitude of investment tax credits as businesses can. Individuals don’t receive property tax breaks as a result of TIF programs for improving their properties.

States that attract or “poach” corporations from one another are just promoting a race to the bottom, dumping more financial burdens on their citizens and diminishing their abilities to make voluntary purchases. When someone or something receives services, shouldn’t they be expected to pay their fair share?

The biggest fallacy stated is the “heed the warning of the job creators” line. Solid economic principles recognize businesses as “job facilitators,” whereas the consumer, by virtue of its spending, is the true job creator. An enterprise will not be sustainable without customer purchases. Labor is the roadblock to the shareholders’ insatiable appetite for more profits.

It appears that the individual consumer is at a disadvantage.

Rep. Miller: Can you explain how Republicans voted on subsidizing our utilities’ increasing costs and taxes?

Safety and socially responsible enterprises do not have the workers’ compensation plans others do. Regulations placed on businesses are often reactive to irresponsible practices.

Evidence demonstrates bribery and corruption in Illinois are not exclusive to Democrats.

Maybe if elected officials stopped playing the blame game, Democrats and Republicans could work as one.

We’re all in this together.

Bruce Peleschak

Marengo