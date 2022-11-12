Letter: A community fitness center

Dear Crystal Lake Park District Commissioners and City Council:

I am a long-time CL resident and I raised my family here enjoying the many recreational opportunities offered by the Crystal Lake Park District and the City of Crystal Lake. My family, which now includes three grandchildren, uses the facilities, parks and programs almost every day. However, the one thing that has been missing over the years is a complete, year-round health club with an indoor/outdoor community swimming pool. Northwestern Medicine is now selling or likely leasing the current Health Bridge Fitness Center in Crystal Lake. This would be a wonderful opportunity for the park district and/or the city to acquire an existing and operational full recreational facility for the community. It would add more jobs and perhaps even internship opportunities, as well.

We hope you seriously consider this wonderful site as it would be a real asset to our wonderful community that is still missing a community pool and full fitness facility. What better way to promote a year-round healthy lifestyle and keep with the park district’s mission of “enriching all lives through recreation, parks & nature” and the city’s mission of offering”a high-quality life to a robust and cohesive community.”?

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Laura Yelle-Harrison

Crystal Lake