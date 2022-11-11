Letter: Some facts to be aware of

I need to point out a few facts that some people are apparently not aware of or are getting their information from unreliable sources. First of all, we are not the only country with a high recession. It is rampant everywhere. Who does the right blame? Joe Biden, of course. How did we get there? We got there because of two major issues. Firstly, the aftermath of COVID-19. The economy had to shut down to save lives. We lost 1 million people; if we had gone with herd immunity or done nothing, we would have lost half a million more. Secondly, there is the war in Ukraine. We have to protect democracy in this world whenever it is in danger. We better start in this country by voting out the radical, violent right. The problem with the economy is our dependency on fossil fuels. Some on the right are saying we need to drill more. The fact is that there are over 400 permits out there that are not being used.

If the right were to take over, you could kiss away Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. You will have a national ban on abortions, contraceptives, gay marriage and mixed marriage. Here’s what I don’t get. We can make a difference by voting Democrat. Obama fixed the last mess the right left us with George W. Bush. Biden and crew can fix the mess we are in now.

Rod Petersen

Island Lake