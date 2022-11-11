Letter: ‘Have you no sense of decency, sir?’

The hatred that has been unleashed in this country in the last six years is astounding.

Republicans joking about the reprehensible attack on Paul Pelosi takes me back to U.S. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, who in 1950 destroyed people’s lives by publicly accusing them of being communists.

In a televised meeting attorney Joseph Welch confronted him: “Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. ... Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”

Rep. Liz Cheney, June 9, 2022: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Cathy Christensen

Woodstock