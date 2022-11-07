Letter: Vote for Mary Mahady

McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio has made too many mistakes while in office:

“Incorrectly Printed Ballots,” by Drew Zimmerman, Northwest Herald, Thursday, May 23, 2019.

“Voting Irregularities in Cary,” by Kelli Duncan, Northwest Herald, Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

“Illinois Supreme Court - Clerk Erred in Ballot Issue,” by Aaron Dorman, Northwest Herald, Saturday, March 26.

Accurate elections are integral to this country, regardless of your political persuasion.

Mary Mahady is the person for the job. In the nine years she’s been the McHenry Township assessor, she has shown that she not only has the skills and abilities to handle a complex job, manage a staff, and work with other local government and state offices, but also that she cares enough about the people impacted to take the time to pay attention to all the tedious details necessary to get the job done right. Vote for Mary Mahady for McHenry County clerk.

Brian Bride

McHenry