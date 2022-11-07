Letter: Vote Carolyn Campbell for McHenry County Board District Three

I am writing to support Carolyn “Lyn” Campbell’s candidacy for McHenry County Board District Three. I met Campbell when she was appointed to the McHenry County Conservation District Board of Trustees in 2017, during my second term on the board. It was not long before we became fast friends because of her obvious commitment to the cause.

Over the next four years, I saw she had many of the attributes that make a great board member. She is honest as the day is long. An excellent communicator, Campbell always came to board meetings well prepared, ready with valid questions about agenda items on which she needed clarification. She took it upon herself to become certified by the Illinois Association of Park Districts as a Master Board Member, a rarity in the state. Campbell took her commitment to MCCD and its mission to heart and participated in all of the activities required by her appointment – and then some – that many appointed or elected officials choose to ignore. She went above and beyond, regularly participated in annual association meetings and assorted training, volunteered to be MCCD’s representative to the Fox River Ecosystem Partnership (on whose board she also served), and actively participated in MCCD’s own programs. Campbell is collaborative, actively seeks new partnerships, and fiscally conservative – as was the rest of the board, which worked in a nonpartisan manner to protect taxpayer interests while delivering outstanding services.

Please vote, especially for Carolyn “Lyn” Campbell for McHenry County Board District Three.

Dave Brandt

Wonder Lake