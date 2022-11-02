Letter: Vote for Matt Kunkle, Reelect Jeff Thorsen

Jeff Thorsen and Matt Kunkle for McHenry County Board.

Thorsen has proven leadership and experience to guarantee sound financial decisions, necessary public safety priorities, and lower property taxes. His zoning and environmental knowledge benefit business growth. As the government committee chairman, Thorsen accomplished reduced costs, more efficient operations and strong service programs. While serving as County Board vice chairman, he advanced decisions for lower property taxes, transportation savings and improved budgets. His commitment to Kunkle’s efforts focuses on supporting strong economic conditions and opportunities, public safety and fiscally responsible budgets. He understands his role is to represent the citizens.

Kunkle will ensure an open dialogue with transparency and dedication to our needs and wants. He solves problems with purpose, research and commonsense. His advocacy on the County Board and in his numerous volunteer positions is evident through his advocacy.

Vote for Matt Kunkle for District One. Vote to reelect Jeff Thorsen for District Two.

Yvonne Barnes

Cary