Letter: Vote for Jeff Thorsen

Jeff Thorsen, the McHenry County Board Representative for District Two, is a strong leader for our community.

Thorsen has a long record of voting for reduced taxes, smaller government, business opportunity, protecting natural resources and public safety programs. His leadership and dedication are apparent as one reviews his long list of achievements both on the County Board and the City Council. Thorsen is a full-time board member who understands the issues, works well with staff and colleagues, respects differing opinions and always makes time for what we need. He includes us in the decision-making process and educates us on the many complex topics.

Without question, Jeff Thorsen absolutely, completely and definitely deserves to be reelected to the McHenry County Board of District Two.

Martin Mohr

Marengo