Letter: Time for a new county clerk

McHenry County voters, it’s time we stop electing people who have proven to be incapable of performing their duties. The current occupant of the County Clerk’s Office has delivered nothing but errors in every election since elected in 2018. We have been subjected to incorrect ballots leaving off candidates’ names, misworded referendum questions and failing to reset vote tally machines to correctly read the ballots. This has resulted in voter confusion and incorrect reporting of election results often indicating the wrong winner.

All of these issues have been reported in the news. I am tired of the embarrassment he has brought to this county. We cannot allow someone who continuously makes careless mistakes to remain in this very important role. It’s time for a change.

Mary Mahady has the background and skills to restore trust to our voting process. Mary has a proven record applying attention to detail, improving processes and working with others so elections run smoothly.

Mary will encourage voter participation by making access easier for all eligible voters and, unlike the current clerk, will provide convenient ballot drop boxes throughout the county in safe and secure locations.

Mary will provide the necessary attention to detail to prepare and run elections so we, as voters, can confidently vote and receive accurate and timely results!

I encourage you to go to her website, www.marymahady.com, read these articles for yourself, read about Mary’s background and then do the right thing and vote for Mary Mahady for McHenry County clerk.

Linda Peel

McHenry