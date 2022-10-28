Letter: You buy into the ‘socialist agenda’ more often than you think

If you or your loved ones are using or intend to use any of the following social programs, then you are buying into the “socialist agenda,” whatever that is.
- Public Infrastructure (roads and bridges)
- Social Security (FDR in 1935)
- Medicare/Medicaid (LBJ in 1965)
- the USPS
- Public schools
- Public libraries
- Police and Fire Departments
- Public Transportation
- The U.S. Military
And no, the socialist game plan is not to control what people read. Nonsense. Please educate yourself.
Carol Peacock