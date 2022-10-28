Letter: You buy into the ‘socialist agenda’ more often than you think

If you or your loved ones are using or intend to use any of the following social programs, then you are buying into the “socialist agenda,” whatever that is.

Public Infrastructure (roads and bridges)

Social Security (FDR in 1935)

Medicare/Medicaid (LBJ in 1965)

the USPS

Public schools

Public libraries

Police and Fire Departments

Public Transportation

The U.S. Military

And no, the socialist game plan is not to control what people read. Nonsense. Please educate yourself.

Carol Peacock

Cary