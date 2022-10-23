Letter: Support Wegener for McHenry County Board

I strongly support Kelli Wegener for McHenry County Board. Wegener has been a great addition to the board since 2018. Due to the change in districts, she now represents District Five. Her active participation and fresh perspective on the board is exactly what McHenry County needs. Wegener is currently the vice-chair of the Finance Committee and is extremely diligent in monitoring every dollar. She was a former bank auditor and has your best interests at heart.

Wegener has been a very active volunteer in our community, helping the homeless find shelter in the colder weather, serving meals to those in need, helping get over 500 people vaccinated, working with seniors and many more ways to make our county a better place to live for all.

I have known Wegener personally for many years, and she is a wonderful and amazing woman. She is exactly the type of person we want to continue to be an outspoken, responsible and active board member looking out for her constituents.

Randy Leggee

Crystal Lake