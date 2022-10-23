Letter: Congressman Sean Casten supports women

Candidates tell you what you want to hear. If you do a bit of research, you can see proof of the stance of each U.S. Congressional 6th District candidate so you can make the right choice.

U.S. Congressman Sean Casten actively supports women. He co-sponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act, Women’s Health Protection Act and Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act. He co-sponsored and helped pass into law the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. You can look it up on his website castenforcongress.com/issues.

On the other hand, Casten’s opponent Republican Keith Pekau has made it clear he does not respect a woman’s right to choose. Pekau supported the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (Black and Right Podcast, 5/10/22). You can look it up.

Vote to reelect U.S. Rep. Sean Casten who supports women.

David Terrill

Elmhurst