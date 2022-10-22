Letter: Vote for Jeff Thorsen and Donna Kurtz

As the owner of a business that has been operational for almost 115 years and as a former McHenry County Board member with 26 years of service, I believe I know what it takes to successfully represent our community. Two individuals who I have served with, Jeff Thorsen for County Board and Donna Kurtz for county treasurer, are outstanding candidates who have proven themselves to be dedicated public servants. As a County Board member, Jeff takes the time to listen, assess and understand issues so he is able to best represent our community and our economic interests. In working with Donna over the years, I am certain that both her public service and her professional financial and management experience will be a tremendous asset in serving as our next county treasurer.

Both Donna and Jeff are the kind of people who we can trust to look out for our community and to consistently exercise fiscal restraint.

I encourage you to vote for both Jeff and Donna in the Nov. 8 election.

Jim Heisler

Crystal Lake