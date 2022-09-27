Letter: Vote for Mahady

About five years ago, I sold my building in McHenry on a contract. I agreed to try to reduce the tax assessment as it was assessed at about twice the contract price. I wasn’t too optimistic, as my sister had an experience with the prior assessor, re: a house to purchase that was assessed at twice the current asking price. The assessor refused to consider an agreed reduction and told her she would have to file a formal appeal, which would have been about a year off. Fast forward several years. Mary Mahady was the McHenry Township assessor when I looked into getting the bill on my building reduced. Everyone I spoke to in her office was extremely knowledgeable and professional. They couldn’t have been more helpful, and since paperwork isn’t my thing, I called back a number of times. Once the forms were submitted, Mary called me and asked a lot of questions about the transaction, and after she was satisfied that it was an arm’s length deal, she agreed to use the contract price as the assessed value. She was very thorough while always being polite and professional. Even without the massive mistakes Joe Tirio made as our county clerk, I would have voted for Mary Mahady in November. She’s clearly the person to take over and do this job right.

Thomas Lavin

Wonder Lake