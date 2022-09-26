Letter: It’s time to defend all life

Has common sense become a thing of the past? Doesn’t common sense tell us to be kind and respect our fellow human beings? Where is common sense when we accept and defend the killing of the most defenseless human beings: babies in the womb? We are all rightly upset and disturbed by all the senseless violence in our country. How do we look our young ones in the eyes and tell them to stop the violence and killings, but then say it’s okay to kill unborn babies? Doesn’t common sense tell us how hypocritical this is? Everyone has a right to life and, in my opinion, if we don’t start teaching this to our young children, we’re doomed. Illinoisans, it’s time to defend all life.

Patricia Lupie

Woodstock