Letter: No time for complacency

Women of Illinois, do not be complacent.

We live in a progressive state protecting reproductive justice, voting rights and Social Security. That could change in a nanosecond if we are not vigilant about voting in November. Are you a registered voter? Do you have your voting plan for in-person, mail-in or drop off? Vote the issues. Explore what your candidates represent. Do they agree with your values or are they charlatans? Do you want our current rights in Illinois overturned?

Linnea Thennes

McHenry