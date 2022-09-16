Letter: Democrats want total power

The Democrats have finally revealed the depths to which evil politics can descend. They have weaponized the FBI, the DOJ and the IRS. Their goal, to punish their enemies and subjugate the people. Collusion with the news and social media is nearly complete, limiting the ability of our right to free speech. Now their takeover of law enforcement and governments collection forces is under way. Their elimination of our Second Amendment right to self-defense will ensure that we cannot resist. And look at their other accomplishments.

The Democrats ruined our economy by politicizing and mishandling COVID. They encouraged the BLM rioters who looted and burned our cities. Of course, they vigorously prosecuted the self-styled patriots who stormed the Capitol in protest of what many still believe was a stolen election. Their soft on crime policies daily release violent criminals back into society. While thousands of undocumented, illegal immigrants with unknown diseases, opioids and possible terrorist intentions flood across our borders. They abandoned the people of Afghanistan to the horrors of the Taliban, while arming the radicals with billions of dollars worth of our military weaponry. And while our gas prices soar, Biden sold 350 million gallons of our emergency oil reserves to China. Does anyone know how much Hunter and Joe made on the deal?

In a recent speech Biden proclaimed conservative Republicans to be a threat to Democracy, claiming the Republicans would do exactly what the Democrats are doing. He also said that democracy is not guaranteed. In that he is right. The Democrats are doing everything as they grasp for total power to destroy it.

Craig Grant

Woodstock