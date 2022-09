There are newspapers that do not tell you what is going on with both Democrats and Republicans. A true paper will tell the truth for both sides without bias.

This paper prints all the good in the Democratic Party. And it is mostly the good stuff. The bias this paper has will tell you nothing but the bad stuff if it is on the Republic side. Usually about Trump.

The Democrats are scared that Trump will be the Republican gent who takes over our messed up country.

Robert F. Zellman

Harvard