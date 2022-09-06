Letter: We are in this together

I am writing to encourage Illinoisans to take a moment during the holiday weekend to appreciate the hardworking people we honor each year on the first Monday in September. We owe labor a debt of gratitude.

Labor Day is more than a holiday to me – it is an opportunity to appreciate the toil, dedication and ingenuity of the American labor workforce. Labor Day first became a federal holiday by Congress in 1894. Hardworking people, representing various labor unions, have continuously raised our nation’s standard of living, improving the lives of each generation. Our cities, our state and our country are run more efficiently and are better off because of the hard work of labor.

As I approach the end of my 24th and final year as Illinois Secretary of State, I am deeply thankful to our state’s wonderful labor unions for the continuous support I received from them throughout my time in public office. I could always count on labor, and I remain grateful.

I want the members of the labor movement to know, even though I may be retiring from public office, you can still count on me. I will continue to support your efforts to ensure that workers are guaranteed good and fair wages and safe working conditions and that everyone is treated equally. We are in this together.

Jesse White

Illinois Secretary of State