Letter: Issues with proposed amendment

Come November’s election there will be a referendum on the ballot and it might go by the name of Workers Right Amendment or Amendment 1. In either case, it is a poison pill to every voter in Illinois. But this is my opinion.

Not only will it hurt every nonunion worker in the state it will also hurt every union worker in the state. Guaranteed. Again, this is strictly my opinion but please don’t take my word for this, look it up for yourselves. Read anything and everything you can find on the subject. One good source is on the computer, Illinois Policy.

I truly believe that once you know the facts, all the pros and cons, the ins and outs of this referendum, you will vote against it. Please, check this out and please vote come November. Yes, your vote is important.

Wally Gullang

Huntley