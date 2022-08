If you have diabetes and are covered by private insurance, you came very close on Sunday (Aug. 7) to having your insulin cost capped at $35 a month. Every Democrat in the U.S. Senate voted for this provision, as did seven Republicans, but 43 Republican senators voted to block the bill. You should be mad, really mad.

Republicans do not care at all about their voters, unless they’re billionaires and lobbyists. Vote with your own interests in mind.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin