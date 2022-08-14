Letter: The benefits of voting for the Inflation Reduction Act

Editor’s note: The U.S. Senate approved the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday. Sen. Tammy Duckworth voted in favor of the Act.

Illinois residents are constantly breaking barriers and setting records in the public domain. Specifically, we are some of the nation’s leaders in clean energy commitments and environmental sustainability. Because of communities like ours, the U.S. Senate will soon vote on a bill called the Inflation Reduction Act. This bill would dramatically invest funds in renewable energy programs for our area’s private citizens, businesses and manufacturers. If passed, the bill would further our legacy of being on the front lines of both environmental and technological progress. Moreover, voting in favor of this bill is critical to establishing a clean and safe future for our community and future generations. As such, we must call on Sen. Tammy Duckworth to vote in favor of this bill.

As a major Congressional leader on environmental policy, Sen. Duckworth must double down on her commitment to ensuring a safe, livable planet for her constituents. If passed, this bill would invest $9 billion in communities across the country, including McHenry County, to electrify appliances and build energy-efficient homes. The IRA will further provide 10 years’ worth of tax credits to consumers to make this journey affordable. This work will be an invaluable step in our intergenerational fight to stop climate change. If Sen. Duckworth votes in favor of this bill, she will reinforce her dedication to her constituents and fulfill her obligation to future generations of Illinoisans. A vote for this bill is a vote for our community.

Sophia Pascente

Crystal Lake