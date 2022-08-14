Letter: A response to ‘What the Second Amendment Means’

To Mr. Santinello regarding his letter, “What the Second Amendment Means” printed on Aug. 5:

Your letter included “ … stopping fentanyl coming from China and across our southern border that is killing over 75,000 U.S. citizens per year.” The majority of those deaths have resulted because of voluntary use of the drug. I cannot recall one instance where our citizens were “voluntarily” gunned down by assault style weapons.

Three percent of the gun deaths in 2020 from rifles and shotguns may seem an insignificant number, but it is not to the friends and family members of those murdered.

Paul Ruger

Crystal Lake