Letter: Horses are a gift

I can’t believe the recent column by Scott Reeder about eating horse meat in Iceland. I am a horse owner and I am horrified that the Northwest Herald would publish such a ghoulish article. I suggest Scott Reeder and anyone who agrees with him to go to the website, Braveheartsriding.org. This is the largest healing horsemanship program in the nation, providing equine-assisted services to veterans at no-cost to the veterans. Equine services provide emotional, cognitive, social and physical benefits for veterans. And how about mainstayfarm.org in our own Richmond? Mainstay offers therapeutic riding to people ages as young as 3 years old and into their 90s. These programs strengthen mind and body for individuals facing physical, developmental, emotional and social challenges.

Annette Rosentreter

Ingleside