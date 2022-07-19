Letter: McHenry County supports those who need it

The Northwest Herald published a wonderful article on Friday, July 8, pointing out how Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County, Community Coordinated Child Care and the Youth and Family Center are working to meet the needs of so many families in McHenry County that continue to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We need to thank the dedicated women leading these organizations – Jamie Maravich, Leslie Blake, Guadalupe Ortiz and surely the many others not mentioned by name in the article.

Kudos to the McHenry County Board members who, in a true nonpartisan effort, secured the funds.

It’s encouraging and gratifying to see so many local people coordinating efforts to make life better for those most in need in McHenry County. We all reap the benefits of a healthy community.

We also need to step back and remember how these funds became a reality.

Republicans are taking turns touting how their constituents are benefiting from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Let me remind you, not a single Republican voted for it. Not one. Public information, look it up.

On the other hand, Democrats representing McHenry County and northern Illinois all voted in favor, Democratic U.S. Reps. Bill Foster, Lauren Underwood, Brad Schneider, Sean Casten, Jan Schakowsky, and U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Richard Durbin. They all voted to “rescue the least among us.”

Not one Republican cared enough. Will be happy to remind you of that come November.

Cathy Christensen

Woodstock