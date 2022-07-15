Letter: The lesson of 2020-2022

1970 to 2020 was tranquil and prosperous. The age of liberty, opportunity, amusement and technology spawned the corporate race toward speed and greed. The lockdown of 2020 spun-off into political autocracy. The government, not letting a crisis go to waste, manipulated the public. They tried hard to eradicate faith, hope and love and spread panic and fear into economic collapse.

The prosperity of 1970 to 2022 made it easy to forget the preceding (two) World Wars, the Holocaust victims, the Great Depression and the Civil Right’s Movement. Historic memorials and reminders were erased so current and future generations would be less aware of America’s remarkable struggles for democracy.

The conspirators that perpetuated the single greatest mass restriction, “the lockdown,” are criminals against all humanity. They simultaneously stole movement, touch, speech, religion, family holidays, school friends, history and visions of the future. Autonomy and sovereignty lapsed into executive mandates and mob rule.

The warp speed vaccine did little to stop COVID-19. “The shot,” initially was a sign of faith and hope despite its failure to be the cure it was claimed to be. The false corporate panacea of “the shot” was an eye-opener that saved the best of us from the worst of us.

We are a free people. Never again should we allow ourselves to accept unfounded “guidance” from bureaucratic mouthpieces that proclaim they are experts, but won’t produce the evidence to support their claims.

History will record “The Great Lesson of 2020 to 2022,” when political arrogance intentionally divided public opinion, broke the energy and supply chains and desperately tried, but failed to break the American spirit.

Rick Dime

Richmond