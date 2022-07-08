Letter: Work or volunteer for Assisi Animal Foundation

The July 2 article about the Assisi Foundation was disheartening. As the article noted, the foundation has a desperate need for staff and is hiring in both full- and part-time positions to help care for the animals and to staff their adoption center in the Crystal Lake PetSmart, which has now closed. They have mostly cats and a few dogs.

Like other employers, they are having a very difficult time finding people to work. The job would be ideal for a retiree, high school student or anyone who loves animals and wants to make a difference. My friend who is retired is one of the few remaining employees and finds it very rewarding. Surely there are a few people out there who would also find the work fulfilling and rewarding. I urge you to think about calling the Foundation at 815-455-9411 to find out more. The animals need you.

Charles Wilt

Cary