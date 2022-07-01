Letter: A response to ‘real issues of the day’

A letter writer on June 17 expressed her opinion that the Jan. 6 Committee “has two purposes: to destroy Donald Trump and distract Americans from the real issues of the day: hyperinflation, high gas and energy prices, uncontrolled immigration, violence in big cities.”

An article on page 14, however, reiterated that rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and that a makeshift gallows had been built apparently for that purpose. Another statement was “Nine people died in the insurrection and its aftermath.”

Threats to physically destroy a vice president must be investigated. I’m sure that those who mourn the nine people who died want their deaths to be investigated, too.

As serious as “real issues of the day” may be, death threats and the deaths of nine people qualify as real issues. The purpose of the committee is to understand what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, and provide for actions that could prevent a recurrence of such violence — violence that was provoked by Donald Trump.

Edward Rickert

McHenry