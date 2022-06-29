Letter: Agricultural easements ensure farms remain farms

It was such a joy to read about the Jacobson Farm being designated as a Centennial Farm(Family Farm Honored, June 20). The fact that the farm has been in the same family for 115 years is certainly something to celebrate. As much as farm families want the farm to stay in the family forever, this is often hard to achieve.

For farm owners who may not have a family member to carry on the legacy, there is a way to ensure that the farm will remain a farm forever, no matter who owns it in the future. An agricultural easement is the only legal way to preserve the land for farming. When the farm changes ownership, whether through sale or inheritance, the easement goes with the title to the farm.

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County was formed in 1991 for the purpose of helping landowners preserve the land they love. That includes natural lands and farmland. I welcome you to get in touch with me and learn more about how you can preserve your farm.

Linda Balek

Farm Program Manager

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County