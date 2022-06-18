Letter: SCOTUS security

The U.S. Supreme Court is the judicial branch of our federal government with lifetime appointments of judges, but not as protected as the executive and legislative branches.

Recently, the judicial branch was attacked from within by having a leak of their proceedings prior to established protocol for decisions released by the court. There are roughly 80 people that would have had access to the leaked document; they include the justices, clerks and staff.

The anger posed by the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade has fueled illegal protesters at the homes of these justices without the executive branch enforcing a 1950 statute that prohibits picketing or parading in front of a courthouse or judge’s home with the intent to obstruct justice or influence a judge.

The above contributed to a California man armed with a handgun, a knife, pepper spray and burglary tools who was arrested near the Maryland home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved legislation May 9 that ramps up personal security and other protections for Supreme Court justices and their families.

But Democrats in the U.S. House led by Nancy Pelosi, claim the bill does not go far enough in offering security protections and want it to be extended to security protection for law clerks and staff who work within the Supreme Court. This doesn’t pass the smell test since the SCOTUS leaker is still employed, no suspect has been arrested and the leaker is potentially covered in proposed bill per Pelosi. Could this be a ploy to protect those in government working against the people?

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake