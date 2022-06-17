Letter: Two tipping points

Sean Casten (U.S. representative, 6th Congressional District) has stated we are fast approaching a climate “tipping point” beyond which irreversible ecological changes will threaten life as we know it.

He is right. Humans have accelerated CO2 emissions, disrupting the earth’s natural carbon cycle which keeps global temperatures balanced. The resulting warming has already led to more intense hurricanes, perpetual drought and wildfire conditions, rising sea levels. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states in its 2022 report: “Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”

To avoid this environmental tipping point, we must trigger a human tipping point where enough people understand the threat and demand bold action. There is precedent here: Outcry over CFCs in the 1980s led to their phase out under the Montreal Protocol, allowing the earth’s protective ozone layer to recover.

We need to elect representatives who will take decisive actions to avoid irreversible climate change. Sean Casten is an internationally recognized climate leader, and the only candidate, Democrat or Republican, in the new 6th District who has the training, experience, and Congressional record necessary to address this all-important issue.

Which tipping point do we want – one leading to irreversible climate change, or one leading to bold action to prevent catastrophic results? The choice is clear. We can start by reelecting U.S. Rep. Sean Casten.

Bruce Lane

Cary

Peter Swenson

Fox River Grove