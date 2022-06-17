Letter: Support Tadelman for sheriff, ‘truly a stand-up guy’

Extensive experience. Dedication. Valued leader. Trustworthy. These traits describe Robb Tadelman as the best choice for the next McHenry County sheriff. Robb is truly a stand-up guy who has demonstrated his ability to be a highly competent and effective leader in these challenging times. His top priority is protecting the safety of all the people in McHenry County. As the current undersheriff, Robb’s training and experience have already demonstrated his high level of competency and expertise.

I have spent 45 years working in local school districts. The safety and security of our teachers and children is more important now than ever. Robb is the candidate that I trust to keep our schools as safe as possible. Robb is an active member of our community and is highly respected by those who work and serve with him. Please join me in supporting Robb Tadelman on June 28.

Betsy Les

Crystal Lake