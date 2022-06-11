Letter: Jan. 6 committee

I love the theater. So do the Democrats. Their first production was The Russian Hoax, written and directed by Hillary Clinton. Over $30 million of our money was squandered trying to prove that Donald Trump had colluded with the Russians. Then came The Impeachment, followed by its sequel, directed by Nancy Pelosi. Now they are presenting the Jan. 6 Committee, the partisan production, which has two purposes: to destroy Donald Trump and distract Americans from the real issues of the day: hyperinflation, high gas and energy prices, uncontrolled immigration, violence in big cities run by Democrats, no baby formula and the Afghanistan debacle.

The minority was not allowed to appoint anyone to the committee. Instead, Pelosi appointed her Democratic minions and two Republicans who hate Trump. The fix was in from the beginning.

It makes for better theater. Do people know or care that dozens of people have been languishing in jail without due process?

Where is the committee to investigate the riots of 2020 — the ones where people were murdered, police were attacked and businesses destroyed? When such a committee is formed, I will know Congress is serious about stopping violence. Until then they have no credibility.

Barbara Klein

Woodstock