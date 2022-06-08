Letter: Keep McHenry County safe with Tadelman

I am voting for McHenry County sheriff candidate Robb Tadelman on June 28 because I know he will keep this county safe.

I grew up in McHenry County, it’s where I’ve always considered home. When my husband and I got married 11 years ago, there was no question we would move back here. The great schools, strong community and safe neighborhoods made it the best option for us to raise a family. Now that we have three children of our own, safety is a big concern. We are proud that McHenry County has continued to keep crime low during a time that other parts of our state are struggling with rising crime rates. As a teacher in Crystal Lake for the past 16 years, I understand how important it is that my students know they are safe and have the freedom to grow up like children should. Robb has spent the last 18 years in the sheriff’s office making sure that the safety we enjoy is never compromised.

McHenry County is my home, and where I plan to stay. There is no one else I would trust to run the highest law enforcement position in the county other than Robb Tadelman. He has my vote on June 28.

Abby Wiley

Lake in the Hills