Letter: Stop gun violence

We are horrified by the deaths of children in the Robb Elementary School and the Tops Friendly Market massacres. Last week, gun violence became the leading cause of death for American kids. The United States, built upon the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness, must act now to stop these devastating acts of gun violence.

The definition of “mercenary” is a “person primarily concerned with material reward at the expense of ethics” or “a professional soldier hired to serve in a foreign army.” We believe that those senators and representatives who fight reasonable gun safety legislation are in fact “domestic mercenaries” whose primary focus is material reward over ethical decisions that keep our children safe. They are professional soldiers of the gun lobbyists who, despite their Second Amendment rhetoric, only care about their quarterly bottom lines.

An unequivocal, bipartisan voice in Congress must rise up out of this madness to vote for reasonable gun legislation. Obstructionist politics in this country must be put aside. Imagine if the Second Continental Congress was not able to compromise in the creation of the Declaration of Independence?

We need to vote for representatives who will create a declaration of independence from gun violence and the unconscionable death of children. U.S. Rep. Sean Casten’s leadership in gun safety does this. No more children need to die. We ask as concerned and responsible citizens, that you support and vote to reelect Sean Casten.

Bruce Lane

Cary