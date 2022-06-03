Letter: Enough is enough

When will the mass shootings stop? Only if one of these things happens:

The child of a high-ranking senator is helplessly gunned down. Only then will it become personal enough for them to take action and understand that prayers and moments of silence mean nothing anymore to grieving parents.

The stricter gun law lobby becomes richer and more powerful. All senators’ top priority is to be reelected and maintain their power. That means buying their votes like the gun lobby does by pouring more millions of dollars into their reelection coffers than the other guys. Money is power in Washington.

There has to be a clear message to senators from the people. Enough is enough. You must protect our children. It cannot matter what party you belong to or your stance on any other issue – if you do not vote for stricter gun control and background checks to protect our children and citizens, I will not vote for you.

David Lewis

Lake in the Hills