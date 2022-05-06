Letter: Do they not recall?

Some who blame the state of the world on President Joe Biden’s malfeasance and lack of leadership have a short memory.

Do they not recall Donald Trump’s threatening to leave NATO?

Do they not realize that under the leadership of President Biden, NATO’s 27 members in continental Europe, even in the face of energy blackmail, the financial burden imposed by millions of Ukrainian refugees, and the looming catastrophic consequences of a broader military conflict with Russia, stand united against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

Would they prefer as president the self-proclaimed “very stable genius,” who befriends Putin as genius?

Do they not remember the Doha Agreement where President Trump pledged to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 2021?

Do they not remember that intelligence reports indicated the Afghan government would fall, but that there would be 90 days to orderly evacuate those who had aided the United States and the surprise of the world when the Taliban toppled the Afghan government in only 10 days?

Do they not recognize that mandated masks and vaccinations reduce hospitalizations and deaths?

Have they forgotten that the billions of government spending during the pandemic kept millions of Americans employed and prevented millions from being evicted?

Are they nostalgic for the good old days where there were only a few TV channels, one watched Walter Cronkite, “the most trusted man in America,” and there was no talk radio?

Me too.

Don Metivier

Woodstock