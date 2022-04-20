Letter: Keeping children safe

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. This is a reminder to us that there are families in our communities going through difficult times which often leave their children vulnerable. When things get too out of hand, the local child welfare system often has to step into intervene, occasionally removing kids from their parents and putting them into foster care. Child abuse can be traumatic to children but removals and placement with strangers can also be a challenge for children to navigate.

We at Safe Families for Children are reminded of the importance of preventing neglect and harm to children by making sure we are supporting the parents. Safe Families offers families in or near crisis a community of compassionate volunteers who are motivated by their faith, values and beliefs to keep families well and their children safe. The program offers services and support that includes hosting vulnerable children on behalf of their parents and creating extended family-like support for struggling and isolated families.

We are here in your community. Call 773-653-2200 for more information. You can also reach out to the Greater Chicago Chapter at supportstaff@safefamillies.net. Or just ask a parent that you know if going through a hard time how you might help them. If you see something, do something. When we do so together, children are safe and families are supported.

Joyce Moffitt

Safe Families for Children, Chicago