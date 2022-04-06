Letter: Celebrities have had more than enough media attention

In response to the April 2 Letter to the Editor regarding the Oscar Awards, I believe celebrities have had more than enough media attention.

They believe their importance and moral standing qualifies them to preach about what politically correct actions, beliefs and words we, the commoners, are allowed to use. Follow their rules or be canceled. However, they fall short of their high moral ground.

In one letter, I found it interesting to note that our Congress has found the time and unity to pass the CROWN Act, “which is to permit Americans to wear their hair naturally or styled, legally, without fear, interference or shame.” I had no idea this was a major problem requiring action by our Congress.

What a shame that our Congress cannot unite to find time to pass legislation that might deal with real, pressing problems in America that truly need their attention. To name a few: making our country energy independent again, cutting back inflation, decreasing the smuggling of fentanyl and other drugs across our borders, along with child trafficking and illegal entry, ensuring freedom of speech (another opinion is not misinformation), rampant crime and disrespect for our law enforcement officers, preventing World War III and so much more.

Diane Mick

Woodstock