Oliver: Struggling emotionally through winter months could be sign of SAD

The past few sunny, warmer days notwithstanding, winters can be truly a struggle for a lot of us.

The days are shorter and the seemingly endless gray skies can cause even the most optimistic among us to feel a little down.

For some people, though, it goes deeper than that. According to Mental Health America, about 5% of adults in the U.S. have symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, which is a type of depression that typically lasts about 40% of the year.

Four out of five people with seasonal affective disorder are women, and most people begin experiencing it between 18 and 30 years of age, but it’s possible for even younger people to feel it.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, seasonal affective disorder is increasing, and the foundation’s Illinois chapter recommends knowing the signs of the illness and getting help when it’s needed.

As I mentioned, a lot of us do feel down when cold weather sets in and the days are noticeably shorter. However, when a person feels depressed for most of the day, nearly every day, and they lose interest in things they usually enjoy, have low energy and sleeping problems, have trouble concentrating, find themselves socially isolating and see their appetite change, including eating more and craving carbohydrates, then SAD just might be the cause.

Apparently there’s also a summer version of SAD that is much less common. The symptoms occur when warmer months hit, leading to insomnia, poor appetite, restlessness and anxiety.

“The good news is that seasonal affective disorder – SAD – is treatable,” Beth Morrison, a licensed professional counselor and board president of ASFP-Illinois, said in a news release. “Getting outdoors for natural sunshine, regular exercise, light box therapy, antidepressants, vitamin D and psychotherapy have all been shown to be successful in combating SAD.”

If you’re feeling these “winter blues,” then trying light box therapy could help. Using a light box for 20 minutes at least three times a week can help to alleviate symptoms, Morrison said.

Vitamin D supplements also can help, as well as a brisk walk outside to provide natural vitamin D and exercise.

Clearly, though, if simple fixes don’t help, then it’s time to consider seeking professional help.

“It’s important to recognize the signs of seasonal depression and get help whether it’s for yourself or your loved ones,” Morrison said. “Check in with friends and spend time asking questions. Prompt them to see their primary care physician, therapist or check for online resources if they need help.”

One such resource is the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its Illinois chapter, which are dedicated to improved research, education and advocacy. The Illinois chapter offers prevention education programs that highlight the importance of research-proven self-care techniques along with the value of engaging professional support. Find them at afsp.org/chapter/illinois.

Just because it’s seasonal doesn’t mean that SAD should be taken lightly. The depression is real and if it leads to suicidal thoughts, then seeking help is a must. If you suspect someone might be having suicidal thoughts, then have a conversation with them. Help about what to say to broach the topic can be found at asfp.org/realconvo.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Or text TALK to 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Even though actual spring might solve the problem for those with seasonal affective disorder, the main thing is to get there. If you need help with SAD or any other form of depression, please don’t hesitate to act.

You really can feel better.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.