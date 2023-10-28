Harvard advances backyard chickens ordinance by 6-2 vote, plans public hearing

Harvard resident Jessica Helmeid, which her children Myles, Emmaline, and Xavier, with a playhouse that they think could double as a chicken coop in September. Helmeid is circulating a petition asking the city to allow backyard chickens. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Harvard City Council has voted to send a backyard chicken ordinance proposal to the zoning and planning committee for a public hearing – the next step for potentially allowing residents to have backyard chickens.

The council voted 6-2 in favor of advancing the backyard chicken proposal this week, with Aldermen John Lavallee and Daniel Carncross opposing the measure.

Although the vote was taken without discussion by council members, the topic has prompted plenty of chatter and division locally, even in a community surrounded by farmland. Harvard residents have been engaged in online discussions for the past few months, and petitions have been created by residents from both sides of the issue.

Notably, several towns in McHenry County have been hesitant to permit chicken coops in residential areas. Prairie Grove and Fox Lake, along with unincorporated parts of McHenry County, currently allow backyard chickens.

Meanwhile, others such as Johnsburg, Cary, Crystal Lake, McHenry and Fox River Grove have considered but ultimately rejected backyard chicken ordinances in recent years.

Harvard’s next zoning and planning commission meeting and public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Dec. 5.