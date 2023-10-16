Donald Trump Jr. to appear at McHenry County GOP committee fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr., speaking at a 2020 rally for his father, will appear at an event next week hosted by McHenry County GOPAC, a Republican political action committee. (AP photo)

To kick off the presidential race, the McHenry County GOPAC is hosting an event with Donald Trump, Jr. next week.

Karen Tirio, chair of MCGOPAC, a Republican political action committee, said the party is “blessed with a very robust” group of presidential candidates, but that MCGOPAC is endorsing Donald Trump as the Republican for president in next year’s election.

The MCGOPAC is sponsoring and hosting an event with the son of the former president at 11 a.m. on Oct. 27 in Addison. Tickets start at $150 and go up to $,1500 which includes a seat at Trump’s table and a photo opportunity with him.

“We hope the people will come away with a new perspective on what has been happening in the lives of our former president and his family, as well as a renewed vigor as we begin the 2024 campaign season,” Tirio said in an email to the Northwest Herald.

Trump Jr. serves as executive vice president of The Trump Organization and started a podcast called “Triggered with Don Jr.” earlier this year.

The first 500 attendees will receive a copy of Donald Trump’s coffee-table book, “Letters to Trump” that features over 300 pages of photos and letters between Trump, world leaders, celebrities and other prominent people, Tirio said.

The Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud last year and faces numerous other legal woes, which the Trumps have blamed on a Democratic witch hunt.

MCGOPAC, based in Woodstock, formed in 2016 and has nearly 10,000 people subscribed to their email list, Tirio said.

MCGOPAC’s values include “protection of the unborn, preservation of our rights, honoring the life and legacy of those that fought for our country,” Tirio said. The organization also supports Judeo-Christian beliefs.

“We do this by recruiting and supporting candidates, hosting events, and mobilizing conservatives to take action on important issues,” she said.