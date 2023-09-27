Sandwich potter Cory McCrory to judge Clayworkers’ Guild members show

The Clayworkers’ Guild of Illinois will host its 23rd annual Members Show from Oct. 2-30 at McHenry County College. The show can be found in galleries one and two, located inside and outside of the college library, respectively.

This year’s judge will be Cory McCrory, a potter from Sandwich. McCrory attended Northwestern Connecticut Community College and Waubonsee Community College. She has been working clay for more than 30 years.

Past awards have included “Best in Show,” “Best Functional,” “Best Sculptural,” “Best Craftsmanship,” “Most Creative,” “Best Surface Treatment,” “Peer Choice” and “Alternative Art.”

The show is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Clayworkers’ Guild of Illinois, visit its Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information on the show, contact Anne Marie Whitmore Lenzini at cwguildpresident@gmail.com.