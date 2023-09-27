MCCF, Kishwaukee Brewing to kick off monthlong fundraising partnership

The McHenry County Conservation Foundation and Kishwaukee Brewing will kick off a fundraising partnership with a night of raffles, games, camaraderie and a Hungry Hungry Hippos tournament from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Kishwaukee Brewing Taproom, 1900 Dillard Court in Woodstock.
During the month of October, Kishwaukee Brewing will donate $1 for every Sandhill Lager poured in its taproom to MCCF. The proceeds from this partnership will be used to support MCCF’s work, programs and activities.
Sandhill Lager is an homage to the Sandhill Crane, a species that has been a conservation success story in McHenry County due to its protected and restored wetlands.
Raise a glass and give cheer for the protection of the county’s water, wildlife and way of life at this special community event.