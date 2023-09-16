Rabies vaccination, microchip clinics planned for cats and dogs

Pet owners in McHenry County who have companion animals due for their rabies vaccines, can now register for upcoming low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinics offered by McHenry County Animal Control.

The MCAC will hold two drive-thru clinics at its 100 N. Virginia Street location in Crystal Lake. These clinics are appointment only. Registration is available online at bit.ly/mcac-clinics. Residents with questions can call 815-459-6222.

Cash is the only accepted form of payment at the clinics, which will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.

All dogs must be leashed and all cats must be in a carrier when arriving for their appointments. Do not bring animals that are in heat. Information about bite history for dogs that are easily stressed will be requested when making an appointment. Owners are responsible for putting a muzzle on any dog that needs one prior to the appointment.

For more information about rabies, registration and microchips, visit bit.ly/mcdhanimalcontrol.