Registration opens for the 11th annual Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run

FOX LAKE – Registration is open for the 2023 Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run. And although the 11th annual event is months away, excitement already is high for the Toys for Tots Run and after-party Dec. 3 that draws hundreds of Jeeps, thousands of participants, tens of thousands of toy donations and generous cash donations as well.

Jeeps on the Run has raised almost $2 million since its inception, said Mike Missak, president of JOTR. The event organizers coordinate with U.S. Marines Toys for Tots to benefit families in Lake and McHenry counties, with about 40,000 families supported to date. Cash contributions are used to buy additional toys after the run, Missak said.

Additional funds come from raffle ticket sales, registration fees, sponsorships and donations. This year, for only $20, raffle ticket buyers can take a chance on winning a 2024 hydro blue, four-door Jeep Wrangler donated by title event sponsor Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Fox Lake.

”It’s a $47,000 Jeep,” Missak said. “It is a gorgeous blue and features the all-new, redesigned Wrangler interior.”

The 22S package Jeep also features upgraded wheels, wireless car play, power windows, a hard top and automatic transmission. The winner is responsible for taxes, title transfer and license plate costs.

”It’s a really generous gift on the part of Ray Scarpelli Jr., who has been a terrific benefactor to Jeeps on the Run for years,” Missak said. “Because this is 100% donated, 100% of our raffle ticket proceeds will go toward toys for families in need at holiday time this winter.”

”It is a great pleasure to support Jeeps on the Run in general and this event in particular,” said Scarpelli, president and dealer principal of Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Ray Chevrolet. “It’s become a holiday tradition for many. It’s always an exciting day to see all of these charity-minded families gathering here in their decorated Jeeps on the morning of the run.”

The Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run takes place the first Sunday in December, which this year is Dec. 3. Registration is $30 a Jeep regardless of the number of passengers. Registration is open to owners of any model of Jeep. Registrations will be taken until the ride is at capacity. To register, visit jeepsontherun.com, where raffle tickets for the 2024 Wrangler also can be bought.

The winner’s name will be drawn at the JOTR Toys for Tots Run after-party, which will be at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Tickets to attend the after-party only also are available. Those tickets cost $5 and are available to anyone.

Jeeps on the Run is a nonprofit organization that has grown from a handful of Jeep lovers in 2013 to about 10,000 members.

”It really all started after my daughter attended a few cruise nights and said to me, ‘Where are all the Jeeps, dad?’ ” Missak said. “We looked around and there weren’t really any active Jeep clubs, so we got one together. And in the first year we decided to do a toy run, asking each person to bring one toy. Eleven years later, we’re pushing $2 million in donations. And we’ll fill two semitrucks with toys on that day. That’s before we go shopping for more.”

The police-escorted ride traverses about 22 miles. The route will be announced closer to the date of the event.

”The enthusiasm of the people who participate – it’s just really cool,” Missak said. “We look forward to another phenomenal event.”