Home State Bank appoints new director

Home State Bank has appointed Robert Cormier to its Board of Directors, according to a recent news release. Cormier is Home State Bank’s vice president and chief operating officer. He has been employed by the bank for 33 years and is a lifelong resident of Crystal Lake.

Cormier currently serves on the Crystal Lake Police Pension Board, the board for the Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County and is a member of the Illinois Bankers Association’s Finance and Audit Committee. He previously served on the board of directors for the Raue Center for the Arts, McHenry County College Foundation, Hospice of Northeastern Illinois and The Community Foundation of McHenry County.