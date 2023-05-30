North Chicago man killed in Fox Lake hit-and-run, police seeking help

Officials are seeking the public’s help to find the driver of a car believed involved in a hit-and-run fatality early Monday in Fox Lake.

Police said the 39-year-old victim, who they did not immediately identify, was found at 2:08 a.m. in the road on Wilmot Road north of Paddock Drive.

He was unconscious and not breathing after having been struck by an unknown vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim’s vehicle got stuck in a ditch near the accident location and was outside his vehicle near the roadway when an unknown white vehicle, possibly a Kia, driving south on Wilmot Road, struck him and left the scene without stopping, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the McHenry County Sheriffs’ Office at 815-338-2144, McHenry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-762-STOP (7867), or the tip line email address: TipLine@mchenrycountyil.gov.

Callers, who can remain anonymous, may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of offender(s).

The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and police from Fox Lake, Spring Grove and Richmond, and the Spring Grove Fire Department, responded to scene, police said.