McHenry County Conservation District launches ‘Find Your Wild’ summer challenge

McHenry County Conservation District invites visitors to “Find Your Wild” and join an interactive journey through the county’s conservation areas all summer long in pursuit of prizes. The challenge kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27, and concludes on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4.

Participants will use the GooseChase App on their smartphones to join this scavenger hunt, which combines the virtual and natural worlds. Points will be earned by visiting and checking into conservation areas, sharing photos while enjoying recreation activities and answering trivia questions about the conservation district.

Visit MCCD.me/FindYourWild to learn more.

In addition to earning custom site stickers, active participants will be entered into a bi-weekly drawing to win one of eight different outdoor recreation themed baskets. Find Your Wild Conservation Area stickers will be available to purchase at Lost Valley Visitor Center and Prairieview Education Center beginning May 27 for $1 each or $25 for a complete set of 35 stickers.